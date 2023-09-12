Filt Cgil, the EU Directive 2023/959 risks penalizing the Italian port and maritime system

Filt Cgil also raises an alarm about the risk of
penalization of the Italian port and maritime system with
the introduction of the current rules of the European climate package
"Fit for 55%" concerning the system for the exchange of
greenhouse gas emission allowances, standards which have been
extended to the maritime sector. According to the union, it is
"A review by the European Commission is necessary
of EU Directive 2023/959 applied to the maritime sector on
greenhouse gas emissions'. For Filt Cgil, "they go
Transitional measures are envisaged pending a comprehensive regime for non-
disadvantage our port and maritime system".
"The system, although worthy from the point of view
environmental - notes the Federation of Transport of the CGIL -
risks, if not modified, to cause serious damage to the system
Italian port seafarer. The absence of a global regime does not
it will only make the measure ineffective on reducing
emissions, but will benefit non-EU ports such as ports
North Africans who, not being affected by the new burdens,
They will end up becoming not only more polluting, but also
those preferred by shipping companies to achieve savings
conspicuous especially in the segment of transhipment services.
This scenario is very worrying because it will involve
the loss of competitiveness and centrality of our
stopovers, starting from Gioia Tauro with serious consequences from the point of
economic, social and employment views, without forgetting that
it would also definitively undermine the potential of others
transhipment ports such as Cagliari and Taranto».
"We need - is the request of the Filt Cgil - a
urgent intervention to the government and - announces the union - there
we will activate with international trade union structures, ETFs and ITF,
in order to protect the work and competitiveness of our system
maritime-port'.