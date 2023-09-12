In the second trimester the traffic of the goods in the Tunisian ports has grown of +13.0%

In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
ports of Tunisia is increased of +13.0 being piled to
7.87 million tons compared to 6.96 million in the same
period of 2022, with increases of +14.3% of the cargos to the disembarkation
attested to 4,89 million tons and +11.0% of those
at embarkation which totaled 2.98 million tons.
Overall growth was driven by significant
increase in liquid bulk, with hydrocarbons being
results pairs to 2,50 million tons (+55.0%) and the other
Liquid bulk at 352 thousand tons4e (+64.3%). In the segment of
Solid bulk cereals with
1,42 million tons (+14.9%), while the other cargos are
decreased of -7.7% going down to 1,40 million tons. Declining
miscellaneous goods totalled 2.19 million
tons (- 7.8%), of which 1,04 million tons of goods in
container (- 2.7%), 565 thousand tons of rotabili (- 15.7%) and 587 thousand
tons of other goods miscellaneous (- 8.3%).
Among the main national ports by volume of traffic, in the
April-June period this year in Skhira were eventful
1,91 million tons (+188.7%), to Rades 1,58 million
tons (- 5.8%), to Sfax 1,34 million tons (- 2.0%) and to
Bizerte 1,18 million tons (- 12.7%).