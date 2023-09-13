Blocked a drug trafficking in the port of Salerno

The Guardia di Finanza has identified and blocked traffic
international narcotics in the port of Salerno perpetrated
through a load of cover (work shoes) coming from
Panama and intended for a company with a registered office declared in
Milan, inside which 104 loaves of cocaine were hidden. The
observation, control and tracking services initiated in the port,
supported by remote sensing of the Aerial Section of the
Aeronaval Operations Department of Naples, have allowed to
monitor, in real time, the pick-up and delivery operations to
fate of the cargo and to locate a deposit of St. George in
Cremano (Naples) as a place of delivery of the drug. In the
deposit the provincial commands of the Guardia di Finanza of Naples and
Salerno seized 122.8 kilograms of cocaine
arresting in flagrante delicto a 38-year-old subject from Cercola
(Naples).
The seized narcotic has retail commercial value
of about 30 million euros.