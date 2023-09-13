Inaugurated the start of the construction of the new container terminal of the port of Rijeka

Today in the port of Rijeka was celebrated the launch of the
construction of the new container terminal in Rijeka Gateway, the joint
venture between the terminalista company APM Terminals of the group
Danish shipowner A.P. Møller-Mærsk and the Croatian group
ENNA, which has signed a 50-year concession contract
(
of 16
March
2019, of 5
July
and 5
November
2021). The total investment envisaged is
EUR 380 million, of which more than EUR 200 million in the first phase of
to be realized in the next two years and 180 million in the second phase
which will be implemented over the next decade. According to the
forecasts, the terminal will become operational in 2025 creating
More than 300 jobs.
During the opening ceremony of the works the
president and managing director of Rijeka Gateway, Koen
Benders, stressed that "Rijeka Gateway will be the
First Adriatic port equipped with cranes for electric containers and
remote control" and - he added - "with a depth
of the bottom of the quay of 20 meters, we will be ready to welcome
some of the largest container ships in the world."
Tomislav Zunic, Chief Financial Officer and Advisor
of administration of Rijeka Terminal, specified that in the first
phase the terminal will have an annual traffic capacity
pairs to 650 thousand teu, which is expected to be raised to more
of one million teu in the next phase.
On the occasion of the ceremony, the wish was expressed
that the Croatian Government recognizes the primary interest of the
realization of the project for the construction of a line
two-track railway to the port of Rijeka, connecting
would improve the airport's connection with the markets
of Central Europe, reducing traffic congestion and
stimulate economic growth in the region.