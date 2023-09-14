New agency of the families Blacks, Clavarino and Schenone to provide services for the construction of the new Genoa dam

In Genoa the families Blacks, Clavarino and Schenone, active
historically in the maritime-port sector, have established
an agency for assistance to maritime works under construction
in the port of Genoa. It is about the company
Sinalefi, anagram between Finsea and IL Investimenti, the two holding companies
the first belonging to the Blacks and Clavarino families and the second
to the Schenone family who participate 50% in the new venture.
The new company has already formed two contracts with
Fincantieri Infrastructure Maritime Works and with PerGenova
Breakwater, the consortium of companies composed by Fincantieri
Infrastructure Maritime Works, Webuild, Fincosit and Society
Italiana Dragaggi who won the tender for
the elaboration of the final and executive design and the
construction of the breakwater of Genoa. Alessia Di Stefano,
president of the company, and Luigi Derchi, director
delegate, will manage the operational structure, led by Federico
Cosso and dedicated to this project for the next two and a half years.
It is an extraordinary work that includes, in addition to
assistance to all ships and vessels sailing to the
Ligurian capital to unload stone material - about eight
million tons - which will be used to build the scanno on
which will support the infrastructure, also the function of hub for
loading ports. Agent of the new shipping agency
is Pierpaolo Di Campo, in the role since 1991 in Trieste and in
followed by the Chamber of Commerce of Genoa by
1999.