To August the traffic of the goods in the Russian ports has grown of +5%

Last month, cargo traffic in Russian ports was
increased of +5% approximately being piled to 74,5 million
tons compared to 71.3 million in August 2022. The increase is
status generated by the growth of export traffic,
attested to 57,9 million tons (+3%), as well as from the
flows of goods in transit and handled by cabotage services,
which amounted respectively to 5.4 million tonnes
(+26%) and 8.1 million tons (+10%). On the other hand, goods are decreasing
in imports, which totalled 3.1 million tons
(-11%).
The increase recorded in August 2023 was also
produced by the rise of +15% of the traffic of dry goods which is
Result of 40.4 million tonnes, including 17.9 million
tons of coal (+5%), 8,0 million tons of cereals
(+60%), 4,1 million tons of containerized cargos (+14%),
3,5 million tons of mineral fertilizers (+59%) and 1.7
million tons of ferrous metals (-26%). Liquid goods
are instead diminished of the -6% coming down to 34,1 million
tonnes, including 21.2 million tonnes of crude oil
(-1%), 10,0 million tons of refined petroleum products
(-15%), 2,2 million tons of liquefied natural gas (-8%) and
0.5 million tons of food products (+67%).
Overall growth was achieved thanks to
the increase in traffic volumes handled by Russian ports
the Far East, the Black Sea/Sea of Azov basin and the
Caspian Sea basin, which were found to be 20.1
million tons (+2%), 26,0 million tons (+17%) and 0.7
million tons (+17%). Volumes handled by
Arctic and Baltic Sea ports, equal to
Respective to 8,1 million tons (- 7%) and 19,6 million
tons (-2%).
In the first eight months of 2023 the Russian port ports of call have
Globally handled 601.3 million tons of cargoes, with
an increase of +8.7% on the period January-August last year.