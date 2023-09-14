MIT has approved the new organic plan of the Central Adriatic Port System Authority

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has approved
the new organic plant of the Port System Authority
of the Central Adriatic Sea which was adopted unanimously
by the Management Committee of the institution on 20 July with the opinion
positive of the Sea Resource Partnership Body. The
Organic plan provides 86 figures compared to the current 57, with a
increase of 29 employees. The current budget includes five
managers, including the Secretary-General, 12 executives and 40
Employees. To complete the picture of the positions already
Competitions to hire are taking place in recent months
The nine missing figures. The new organic plant includes 86 people
including five managers, including the Secretary-General, 18 executives and
63 employees.
'The approval of the new organic plant by the
Ministry - commented the secretary general of the AdSP,
Salvatore Minervino - is a full recognition
shared needs of the System Authority
Portual, called to increasingly complex tasks. The institution
thus provides a structure suitable for management and
to the administration of the ports under its competence which will allow
also an improvement of the presence on the territory of the
port infrastructure'.