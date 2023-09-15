Last month, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles returned to growth.

If in August the trend of container traffic in the port of
Long Beach remained negative, in the other main airport
Californian dock of Los Angeles was registered a
Growth in volumes handled after 12 consecutive months of
bending. Last month the quay cranes of the city's port
Angels have enlivened a total of 828 thousand TEU, with a
increment of +2.8% on August 2022, of which 433 thousand teu full to the
disembarkation (+7.3%), 125 thousand teu full to boarding (+22.2%) and 270 thousand teu
empty (-9.9%).
In the first eight months of 2023 traffic amounted to
Globally to 5,65 million teu, with a decrease of the -21,0%
on the same period last year. Containers full to
landing has been pairs to 2,93 million teu (- 19.5%), those full
to boarding to 817 thousand teu (- 2.0%) and the empty container to 1,91 million
of teu (-29.0%).