In the second trimester of the 2023 traffic of the goods in the Campania ports is diminished of -3,2%

In the second quarter of this year the Campania ports of Naples,
Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia have enlivened overall
8,10 million tons of goods, with a decrease of the -3,2%
on the period April-June 2022 that has been determined
both from the reduction of the -3,7% of the cargos enlivened in the port
Neapolitan, which stood at 4.78 million tons, both from the
contraction of the -2,5% of the volumes of goods enlivened from the port of call of
Salerno, dropped to 3.32 million tons.
In particular, in the port of the capital of Campania were
enlivened 2,95 million tons of goods several (- 5.7%),
included 1,53 million tons of goods in container (- 16.4%)
realized with a handling of containers pairs to 140.642 teu
(- 24.6%) and 1,41 million tons of rolling stock (+9.6%). Declining
also the solid bulk that totaled 341 thousand tons
(-5.9%), of which 161 thousand tons of metallurgical products,
non-ferrous ores and metals (- 12.9%), 56 thousand tons of
cereals (- 21.0%) and 125 thousand tons of other solid bulk
(+16,0%). On the other hand, liquid bulk amounted to 1.49
million tons (+1.1%), of which 1,21 million tons of
refined petroleum products (+2.7%), 255 thousand tons of
gaseous, liquefied or compressed petroleum products and natural gas
(+5.4%) and 28 thousand tons of other liquid cargos (- 51.1%).
In Salerno the miscellaneous goods were pairs to 3,17 million
tons (- 4.3%), with containerized cargos pairs to 1.05
million tons (- 0.1%) and with a handling of container
of 93.867 teu (+55.9%), 1,91 million tons of rotabili
(- 5.8%) and 212 thousand tons of other goods various (- 9.6%). The
solid bulk they have recorded an increment of +59.8% going up to
149 thousand tons.
In the second quarter of 2023, passenger traffic in the
port of Naples has grown of +51.8% to total 2.55
million people, including 2.04 million service passengers
regular (+6.6%) and 513 thousand crocieristi (+88.0%). In Salerno the total
It has been of 425 thousand passengers (+32.8%), including 387 thousand in the
segment of regular lines (+28.1%) and 38 thousand crocieristi
(+110,1%).
In the entire first semester of 2023 the three ports of Campania have
handled a total of 15.68 million tons of goods,
with a decrease of -3.8% on the first half of 2022, of which
9.16 million tons passed through the port of Naples
(- 2.5%), 6,52 million tons through that of Salerno
(- 5.7%) and 103 thousand tons in the port of Castellammare di Stabia
(+19,9%).