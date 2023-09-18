In the first quarter of this year, freight traffic in Greek ports has returned to growth

After the four quarters of 2022 of decline, in the first quarter
This year's cargo traffic in Greece's ports is
Grown again. The Hellenic Statistical Authority has made
I note today that in the period January-March of 2023 were
34.56 million tons of cargo were handled, with a
progression of +9.6% on the first quarter last year. The
This year's quarterly figure also represents a slight increase
of +0.2% on the first trimester of 2021 when the activity of the
ports were affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, while
is down by -10.5% on the first trimester of 2020 when the
health crisis was just beginning and -9.4% on the first
2019 pre-pandemic year quarter. Overall growth
of +9.6% regarding the first trimester of the 2022 has been
generated both by the increase of +3.9% of the national traffic that is
piled to 6,38 million tons both from the rise of +11.0% of the
International traffic amounted to 28.17 million tons.
In the rolling stock sector alone, traffic was 1.87
million of means, with increments of +10.3% on the first trimester of the
2022 and respectively +58.3%, +20.3% and +10.3% compared to the former
three months of the previous three years.
Passenger traffic totalled in the first quarter of
2023 in Greek ports reached pre-pandemic levels
thanks to the increase in national traffic. In particular, in the first
Three months of this year the total was 4.49 million
passengers, with increments of +12.6%, +123.6%, +18.9% and +0.7% on
first quarters of 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, of which 4.31 million
domestic traffic passengers (+16.4%, +127.7%, +18.5% and +1.0%) and
179 thousand passengers of international traffic (+18.9%, +55.9%,
+30.3% and -5.8%).