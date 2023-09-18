The Cool Logistics Global event will be held for the first time in Italy

The fifteenth edition of Cool Logistics Global, the
event that proposes to the global community of
Cold chain professionals Invited conferences such as
an opportunity for both in-depth study and discussion on the issues of
cold chain and networking, will be held for the first time in
Italy. The event is scheduled from 10 to 12 October
in Genoa, at Palazzo della Borsa Valori - Sala delle Grida.
After Barcelona, Valencia, Antwerp, Algeciras, Rotterdam and
Hamburg, the International Centre for Container Studies (C.I.S.Co), which
is the general contractor of the most important
international event on the cold chain and
del Fresco, proposed to the organizers of the event of
choose Italy, in particular Genoa, as the headquarters of Cool
Logistics Global.
The European market for cold chain logistics is
was valued at $64.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to
will reach $239.71 billion by 2032,
recording a CAGR of +14.6% from 2023 to 2032.
Among the topics that will be addressed during the three
Days, different are centered on the impact of intelligence
artificial and new technologies on the cold chain, on the
development and adoption of new standards and reduction of demands
of compensation for loads, on the role of R&D in
Current and future developments of the cold chain, on the prospects
future for temperature-controlled loads (food and
pharmaceuticals) and how to drive the cold chain towards
the Net zero objective. In addition, the development of
infrastructure in Mediterranean ports and terminals,
of Italian agri-food and the cold chain and challenges
of parasites and the future design of containers.
Among the many activities planned, on October 9th the company
terminalista PSA Genova Pra' will host about 80 participants
of the event to present the terminal to the delegates. Ports of Genoa,
Chamber of Commerce of Genoa, BIC (Bureau International des
Containers), RAM Spa and Liguria International are part of the
organizations that have already confirmed their support
at the Cool Logistics Global event that will be part of Genoa
Shipping Week.