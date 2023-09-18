Anek Lines increases revenues and reduces losses

In the first half of 2023 the company's revenues of
Greek navigation Anek Lines have increased of +10.3% going up to
EUR 81.9 million, compared with EUR 74.2 million in the first six months
of last year. The only turnover generated by services
international maritime transport for passengers and rolling stock
operated by the company is piled to 47,9 million (+3.4%),
while that produced by national maritime services is
state pairs to 28.5 million (+33.9%) and revenues generated by other
activities amounted to € 5.5 million (-17.0%).
In the first half of this year Anek's operating costs
have decreased of -4,8% falling to 77,7 million euros. The
EBITDA was negative and amounted to
-2.44 million and the result is also negative
operating which totalled -6.8 million, against EBITDA and EBIT
also negative for -12.0 million and -16.5 million
euro in the first half of 2022. Anek finished in the top six
months of 2023 with a loss after taxes of -15.8 million
compared to a loss of -22.0 million in the corresponding period
of last year.
In the first half of 2023 the fleet of the Greek company
It has transported 328 thousand passengers, with an increase of +28% on the
same period as 2022. The number of private cars is also increasing
transported from the ships, pairs to 67 thousand units (+14%), while the
trucks are decreased of -2% to 58 thousand vehicles.
Recall that Anek has a merger project in place with the
compatriot Attica Holdings, which operates maritime services for
passengers and rolling stock with their own Superfast Ferries,
Blue Star Ferries, Africa Morocco Link and Hellenic Seaways, project
which was approved last August 4 by the authority
Greek antitrust
(
of 4
August 2023).