Germany's FRS sells the Spanish company FRS Iberia to Denmark's DFDS

The German shipping company FRS has sold its
shipping company FRS Iberia, operating services between Spain
and Morocco, to the Danish shipowning group DFDS which intensifies so
its presence in the Mediterranean market developed
particularly since 2018 with the acquisition of
Turkish company U.N. Ro-Ro
(
of 12
April
2018). Currently the fleet of FRS Iberia is
consisting of two ro-pax ferries, one ro-ro vessel and five
high-speed catamarans. This year with these ships the
Spanish company plans to transport a total of 1.9
millions of passengers and 370 thousand cars.
The agreement between the parties, which will have to get the green light
of the antitrust authorities of Spain and Morocco, provides
that the 750 employees of FRS Iberia join the DFDS Group.
The managing director of the FRS, Götz Becker,
explained that after the sale of the activities in Spain the
German company will expand into other markets and
will modernize its fleet, consisting of about 70 ships that
they mainly transport passengers and rolling stock, equipping it with
emission abatement systems.