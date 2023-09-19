Conference on health promotion in port workers of the Strait

Next October 2 in the main hall of the Rectorate
of the University of Messina will be held a
conference entitled "Health promotion in workers
dockers of the Strait" organized by the section of Medicine of the
Work of the BIOMORF Department in the context of the collaboration between
Occupational Medicine of the University of Messina
and the Port System Authority of the Strait that together
have conducted a health promotion program that has
involved the workers of the companies operating in the ports of the
Strait of Messina. The aim of the conference is to promote the
culture of health promotion and sharing the results of the
project.
Program
|8.30 am
|Registration of participants
|9.00
|Opening of the Conference and greetings from the Authorities
|
|Coordination of work
Chiara Costa, Elvira Micali
|9.15
|Introduction
Mario Paolo Mega
|9.40
|The organization of port work in the ports of the
Strait
Giuseppe Lembo
|10.00
|Health promotion and stress assessment project
work-related in the workers of the ports of the Strait: study
pilot
Fenga Concept
|10.30
|Mental well-being in the workplace
Carmela Mento
|11.00
|Coffee breaks
|11.30
|Round table: Comparing experiences on working in ports
of the Strait of Messina. Preordained interventions
|
|Moderator: Giovanna Spatari
|
|Speakers: Concetto Giorgianni, Edda Paino, Representatives
Union
|13.30
|Closure of the meeting