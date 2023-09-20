Shipping, necessary to minimize bureaucracy in ports

The association of Genoese freight forwarders announced the
launch of a campaign to highlight the need to reduce to
Minimal bureaucracy in Ligurian ports and, in general, Italian. The
general manager of Spediporto, Giampaolo Botta, highlighted
that every entrepreneurial activity feels "the weight,
suffocating, bureaucracy. It goes - he underlined - everything
Simplified to be more competitive at scale
international. It is not possible that they should
obligatory presentation to public offices, to import
goods from abroad, paper documents. It's nonsense.
in the age of digitalization!"
Botta also focused on the theme of Zones
Simplified Logistics: "we are still waiting - he said
denounced - of their realization and we do not understand why we
are these delays, especially considering the weight that the
companies based in the North West, in our sector. Well the Zones
Simplified economic for Southern Italy but do it quickly with the
ZLS'.