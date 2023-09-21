New rules have been launched to increase the competitiveness of the Virgin Islands Shipping Registry

The government of the British Virgin Islands has announced the go-ahead
free of the House to two bills whose objective is
to strengthen the competitiveness of the naval flag
national, with the aim of generating revenue and contributing to the
maintenance and growth of gross domestic product. Standards
plan to place the Virgin Islands Shipping Registry (VISR) under
management of the new Virgin Islands Shipping and Maritime
Authority, a new authority that will have among its prerogatives
to appoint the Director, the Inspectors and the Registrar of
ships.
Prime Minister Natalio D. Wheatley explained that Virgin
Islands Shipping and Maritime Authority Act e il Merchant Shipping
(Amendment) Act 2022 will allow the new authority to
increase own revenue and promote attractiveness
the Overseas Territory as the seat of ownership and
management of shipping companies. The director of Virgin
Islands Shipping Registry, John Samuel, has specified that it will be
established an autonomous board of directors that will be in line with
international flag standards and comply with those of the
Red Ensign flags, including those of the Cayman Islands, Bermuda and
of the Isle of Man, and which will make the administration of VISR
Autonomous with respect to central government: "operate under a
Board of Directors - it has specified - will offer
numerous benefits, including the Authority's ability to
manage your finances more effectively, to have a
greater responsiveness, to improve administrative functions
and commercial and to have less bureaucratic constraints in the management
of commercial transactions'.