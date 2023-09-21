De Rosa (SMET): strategic production sectors including transport are excluded from the SEZ tax credit

Commenting on the ongoing negative evolution of the
goods handled in the ports of Campania, which in the first quarter of
this year it has accused a decline of -3,8%
(
of 15
September
2023), the Group's Chief Executive Officer
Salerno transport SMET, Domenico De Rosa, demonstrated
"Concern about this significant decline, which - has
detected - represents in our opinion an economic indicator
strongly negative not only for the South but also for everything
the country. It is in fact - said De Rosa - yet another
Abrupt braking, which we must ultimately bring back
the ECB's excessive focus on re-entry
inflation at 2% and a continuously rising monetary policy
interest rates, which took resources away from investment
of companies and the purchasing capacity of individuals
citizens, seriously damaging the real economy. Measures needed
urgent to promote recovery".
"We hope - continued De Rosa - that the ECB does not
raise interest rates above 4% with the last tightening
of a few days ago and that already in April 2024 it can take place
A first cut. But what is certain is that the energy crisis has
contributed decisively to the growth of inflation. The
The same increase in oil, which is currently close to $100 a year
barrel, risks inflaming inflation again, precisely
When a radical change in monetary policy is urgently needed
pursued by Europe'.
'Operating regularly in the hinterland of Salerno and
other airports of the South - added the CEO of SMET - we want
also express concern about the new SEZ legislation, which creates
a Unique Special Economic Zone for the whole of Southern Italy and
establishes a special tax credit from which, however, they are
excluding strategic production sectors, including transport.
We are confident of appropriate changes that can attract investment
linked to international trade flows".