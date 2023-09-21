The first container ship of HMM's FIM service arrives in Genoa

Today at the PSA container terminal Italy in Genoa Pra' is
arrived the Hyundai Singapore
, portacontainer from 7 thousand teu
which is the first ship of the Far East Asia, India and the service
Mediterranean Sea (FIM) of the South Korean HMM to arrive at the terminal
Genoese who was chosen as a landing place for Italy. The
line connects the Far East with India and the Mediterranean.
"At this stage - explained Reza Atri, commercial and
operations director of HMM Italy - the FIM will be biweekly,
also on the basis of what are the current conditions of
market. A feeder service will also be connected to this
from Piraeus to Trieste and the PSA Venice-Vecon terminal
in Venice. The new FIM service - highlighted Atri - indicates the
willingness on the part of HMM to implement its network
in the Med area'.