Fercam has inaugurated its new warehouse in Alessandria

The logistics company Fercam has put into activity
its own new warehouse that stands on an area of 11,400 meters
paintings in the municipality of Spinetta Marengo, in the immediate vicinity
of the Alessandria Est motorway exit. The warehouse of 1,950
square meters is equipped with 26 double front loading points with
hydraulic loading ramps to make it easier and faster
cross docking operations, as well as loading and unloading
from vehicles. For administrative and commercial employees
In the adjoining building are available 290 square meters for
offices, open space, meeting rooms and services.
"The new headquarters - explained Gianfranco Menta, regional
manager Fercam, responsible for the branches of Turin, Alessandria,
Cuneo and logistics center of Leinì - replaces our
old branch in Alexandria, no longer corresponding to the
Needs of a modern distribution and collection activity
goods also due to the limited size of the plant. After several
Years of intense research have identified this new location
with adequate space and after only nine months of construction, in the
compliance with all the criteria of maximum sustainability for a
efficient logistics, we completed the transfer
on the last weekend of August'.