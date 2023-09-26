Approved the new statute of the Federation of the Sea

Today in Rome the Council of the Federation of the Sea approved
unanimously the new Statute of the Federation in order to
to make its action even more effective and to strengthen
Increasingly the representation of the entire maritime economy
institutions, public opinion and other realities
associative, in Italy and abroad. "Proud of its
history - explained the president of the organization, Mario
Mattioli - today Federazione del Mare wanted to renew.
Represents all sectors of the economy of the sea with a vision
wider and more global'. "Thanks to a deep
revision of our Statute - he specified - we give greater
concreteness to a modern idea of the blue economy, which, interpreting
The needs of the maritime cluster meets the challenges in this
very complex moment and of great instability, not
forgetting the path started in 1994 but with strategies and
Stronger projects for the sea at the service of the
territory. Not a simple make-up but a real renovation
to better respond to the needs of the sector and the country".
"With the renewal of its governance - he added
also Mattioli - the Federation of the Sea is preparing to face
the challenges posed by ecological transition, digitalisation,
Safety, defense of the sea, training to achieve, through the
Blue economy, the goal of respectful economic growth
of the environment throughout the country, focusing on innovation and
knowledge sharing. Development and environmental protection are the two
Faces of the same coin so as not to lose that "sea of
opportunity" that can lead to our cluster and
the country has clear benefits."
"More and more convinced that the Federation of the Sea
should be open to all maritime organisations which still
are not part of it - concluded Mattioli - are more than
never confident that the members of the Italian maritime cluster together
will be able to face and win the next challenges and that the squeeze
Collaboration and synergy between industry, academia and
institutions is the trump card for an effective growth of the
sector. Moreover, the government's renewed focus on the resource
sea, confirmed by the new ministry led by Minister Musumeci and
from the recent Sea Plan, testify to the importance of comparison
constant and constructive to achieve the common goal of
recognising the economy of the sea, which produces EUR 143 billion, and
employs 914,000 people, as a strategic sector of the
Country, like other supply chains such as fashion, agriculture or
the automotive industry».