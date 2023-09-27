Historical record of semi-annual container traffic in the port of Thessaloniki

In the first half of this year the port of Thessaloniki has
recorded its new historical record of half-yearly traffic
of containers. The Port Authority of the Greek port, whose
67% of the capital is owned by South Europe
Gateway Thessaloniki (SEGT) which is 47% owned by
Deutsche Invest Equity Partners, 33% from Terminal Link on the
CMA CGM group and 20% by Belterra Investments, announced that
In the first six months of 2023 the containerized trade is
State pairs to 255.192 teu, with a progression of +11.3% regarding
229,379 teu in the first semester of last year. The Authority
portuale has specified that the increase in the flow of containers is
has also been made possible by the economies of scale achieved with
Installation of two new ship-to-shore cranes at the container terminal
(
of 2
May
2022).