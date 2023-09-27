The Canadian government will assess whether the Viterra-Bunge merger will have a negative impact on national ports

The Ministry of Transport of Canada will initiate a
Public consultation with the maritime-port community
national, with other stakeholders and with other government bodies
in order to assess whether the acquisition of the Dutch Viterra Ltd.
part of the US Bunge Ltd. may have an impact
negative on Canadian ports and competition in the market
harbour. Viterra is mainly active in the field of
Grain traffic, an activity also carried out by the Group
agri-food Bunge which is also active in other segments
agriculture and food processing. Both
Companies are also present in the logistics-port sector and in
this area also operates services in Canada where they hold
Participations in port terminals throughout the nation. 'Data
whereas this operation is of significant national interest
in the transportation sector and throughout Canada's supply chain - has
explained Minister Pablo Rodriguez - will be examined
under the mergers and acquisitions provisions of the
"Canada Transportation Act". Goods must continue
to move unhindered and our supply chain must continue
to be strengthened".
Announcing the launch of the public consultation, the Minister
Remembered that the Dicastery has until next June 2 to
complete the public interest assessment.