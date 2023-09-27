Captrain Italia enhances the services via Ventimiglia and Domodossola to make up for the blocks on the axis of the Frejus and the Gotthard

As a result of the landslides and accidents and the consequent work that has been stopping the rail traffic between Italy and France for a few weeks now on the axis of the Frejus and between Italy and Switzerland on the axis of the Gotthard, Captrain Italia, a subsidiary of the French railway group SNCF, has boosted its offer on the transnational links of Ventimiglia and Domodossola. In particular, as early as the beginning of September Captrain Italia diverted to Ventimiglia eight trains per week, based on the availability of traces granted on Italian territory by RFI. So from four pairs of trains, it has gone to 11-12 circulations, effectively tripling the transit capacity, mainly dedicated to bulk goods such as steel products and feldspar. Some services for intermodal transport have instead been diverted via Switzerland to Italy from the valico of Domo2, in Piedmont, where Captrain Italia already has a strong manned mansion.
"The situation is immediately critical," said Captrain Italia CEO Mauro Pessano, as the "fringe movement" a few kilometres (miles) from Modane, which has made the important path of communication uneasy, " the statement said. on the Italy-France axis, is not yet stabilized. The latest forecast of reopening the line in France gives us a horizon at the end of 2023, as before the restoration interventions it will be necessary to give life to a controlled artificial landslide and reconfirm the terrain. " "For us, it is an important organizational effort in that we have had to suddenly move from one location to another staff and locomotives, but we have opted to produce the utmost commitment to our own people," Pessano said. customers who otherwise risk the closure of the facilities if it does not arrive the product on time, and therefore the choice was having to be made. We would have also wanted and could have done more, but the availability of tracks on the Ventimiglia-Genoa line is limited. In a "normal" week, the CEO of Captrain Italia said on Modane (before the disaster), we operate thirty pairs of trains, so there are still several services at this firm moment, for which we are still in search of an operational solution, which we trust to find at the earliest. "
"The situation is extremely serious and Italy is in danger of being cut off from the rest of Europe," said De Rocchi, director of regulatory and institutional affairs at Captrain Italia. The bottlenecks are causing a loss of competitiveness in the logistics sector and therefore for the entire Italian economy. More than a third of the Alpine traffic is transported by rail goods and no other way has the capacity to transport that amount of traffic. If you don't intervene, the situation will not improve anytime soon. "