Convention between Assshipowners, Confitweapon and Ministry of Defence
It is aimed at support for the professional relocation of the voluntary leave volunteers
Roma
September 27, 2023
In Rome, the shipowners ' associations Assshipowners and Confitarma and the Ministry of Defence-the General Secretariat of Defence and the National Directorate of Armaments (Segredefence) signed a convention to offer young volunteers freezes. Forces Armed Forces a pathway of qualified working insertion that allows them to bear fruit the professionalism developed during the service. The objective of the convention is to facilitate the relocation in the world of the work of those who have served in uniform, and as emphasized by Franco Lunerti, deputy director of the 1st Division of Segredefense : " the world of the sea and the employment dynamics which concern him offer huge professional opportunities and skills, which troop staff acquires during the service in the Armed Forces, may prove to be a welcome resource for this productive sector, which has long denounced huge employment vacancies. "
