At the container terminal at PSA Genova Pra ' a second container ship has arrived from 24,000 teu

After arrival last August 10 at the container terminal of PSA Genova Pra ' of the MSC Nicola Mastro
, ship of the Mediterranean Shipping Company which, with a capacity of 24mila teu, was the most successful container ship ever entered into the port of Genoa, on Thursday evening it came to the same port as a second unit of the MSC of the same capacity. It is the MSC Puts
, long over 400 metres and 61 wide, which has again successfully tested the operation of the terminal on ships of greatest capacity currently in service, thanks also to the synergies with the professionalism of the port of Genoa starting from the Corps of the Pilots of the Porto and the Capitanery in Porto-Coast Guard.