Cornetto will leave the assignments of CEO in the Going Gateway and Reefer Terminal

On November 16, Paolo Cornetto will leave the position of CEO at both Gateway, the company controlled by APM Terminals, which operates the container terminal of the port of Ligure, and Reefer Terminal, a company also owned by the company. controlled by APM Terminals that operates the namesake hub for fruit logistics in the Ligurian port scalp. The decision was made by Cornetto to take advantage of new professional opportunities and ensure maximum cooperation in this transition, the official said. Thanking Cornetto for the work done and the results achieved in these seven years of collaboration, I go to Gateway said that the two companies have already activated to identify the figure that will continue in the path of growth of both terminal.