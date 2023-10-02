The Port Authority of Thessaloniki selected as the best bidder for the acquisition of 67% of the Port Authority of Volos
An offer worth 51 million euros has been submitted
Atene
October 2, 2023
The Port Authority of Thessaloniki has been
selected as the best bidder for the acquisition of 67% of
capital of the Port Authority of Volos by the Council of
administration of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund
(HRADF), the government agency that implements the
Greek privatization. The Port Authority of Thessaloniki, which is
controlled by South Europe Gateway Thessaloniki (SEGT), a company
47% owned by Deutsche Invest Equity Partners, 33%
by Terminal Link of the CMA CGM group and 20% by Belterra
Investments, submitted an offer worth 51 million
euro.
The Goldair Cargo - Goldair Handling consortium was
selected as the second highest bidder. At the second stage of the
Tendering procedure Two other tenders submitted were admitted
the consortium Israel Shipyards Industries - Hellenic Halyvourgia and
by Mariner Capital, while in the first phase they had participated
Four other companies also submitted their proposals:
Advance Properties, Gek Terna, the Intrakat - Tekal consortium and
QTerminals.
The documentation of the tender procedure will now be
sent to the Court of Auditors for a preliminary audit
the signing of the contract for the sale of the capital share.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher