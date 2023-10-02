At the end of the year Alessandro Becce will leave the position of CEO of FHP Holding Portuale
He will be replaced by Paolo Cornetto
Carrara
October 2, 2023
At the end of the year Alessandro Becce will leave the position of
CEO of FHP Holding Portuale Spa, a company
of port logistics that reports to the fund manager F2i sgr and that
operates in the ports of Carrara, Livorno, Monfalcone and Venice where
Bulk handling and miscellaneous goods.
Becce will be replaced by Paolo Cornetto who in the middle
November will leave the positions of CEO of
I go Gateway and Reefer Terminal
(
of 28
September 2023).
In a note FHP Holding Portuale has addressed to Becce a
thanks for the excellent work done in these years and the
Best wishes for every future personal and professional satisfaction.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher