Manifesto to protect the port of Gioia Tauro from the effects of the European directive on shipping emissions
Appeal "to avoid the end of a strategic infrastructure for the future of the Region"
Gioia Tauro
October 3, 2023
The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian, the operators of the port of Gioia Tauro, the
Local authorities and trade unions have signed a manifesto in which
Appeal to the central and regional governments,
other institutions and representatives of enterprises and
workers to avoid the negative impact that
The European directive on emissions from transport
maritime, which will enter into force on the first of January,
will have on the activity of the Calabrian port.
The manifesto asks whether this will lead to the
closure of Gioia Tauro and if "the institutions and the
Italian policy to change the timing of the EU which, in the context of
of the "Fit For 55" package, which requires the reduction of
emissions into the atmosphere also in the maritime sector, has launched the
ETS Directive 2023/959, which requires shipowners to compensate
annually the pollutant emissions produced'.
In the document, signed, as well as by the AdSP, by Medcenter
Container Terminal, Automar, Municipality of Gioia Tauro, Municipality of San
Ferdinando, Cgil and Filt-Cgil, Cisl and Fit-Cisl, Uil and Uiltrasporti,
Ugl Calabria e Ugl Mare e Porti, Coordinamento Portuali SUL, OR. S.A.
Mare e Porti, SILPA and De Masi Industrie Meccaniche, the signatories
they emphasize that they fear "that Gioia Tauro may in the turn of
a few months be at risk of closure, or at least at risk of
a drastic reduction in employment and investment, causes the new
system of taxation that could probably induce the lines
navigation to move traffic to non-European ports. The
danger - they emphasize - is really imminent, the
We are already reading about it in the trade press and
the lack of concrete sensitivity on this issue
worries."
"The port of Gioia Tauro, the largest in Italy
for transhipment that this year will mark the
Record container handling in its short history but
intense - continues the manifesto - could return to be a
desert, with cranes dismantled and ships headed for ports of call
competitors located in North African countries, where the
EU directive would not be applied or would only apply in
part, in any case guaranteeing non-European ports an advantage
remarkably competitive."
"Defending the environment from ongoing climate change -
specify the signatories - it is a duty of nations and
men, but we must do it all together by restarting the tape of
actions to be taken with the utmost responsibility. Because
Drastic measures cannot be accepted in Europe to
pollute less and no measures in airports directly
competitors to the European ones, located on the other side of the basin
of the Mediterranean. Accepting all this would mean not
just not achieving the objectives set in Europe, but closing
eyes to illogical and irrational measures, with
devastating economic, employment and economic consequences
especially on that of logistical potential
of Italy and Europe'.
"What represents the port of Gioia Tauro today -
The document continues - it is there for all to see: almost
4 thousand employees between direct and induced, almost 50% of private GDP
Calabrese, the largest logistics platform in Italy and
of southern Europe, one of the largest port hubs in the
Mediterranean. Seriously penalize a port in full revival as
Gioia Tauro would mean sinking Calabria and the South
and weaken the whole country. And we support how on this
Dramatic prospect the attention must remain very high".
"That's why - explain the subscribers - we launch
a new appeal to the national government, to the President of the Region,
which expressed itself very clearly, among other things, at the
Calabrian Regional Council, to all Calabrian institutions,
trade unions, mayors,
category, to the workers who work at the port, to the system of
companies to increase efforts to avert the end of
a strategic infrastructure for the future of the Region where
records the highest unemployment rate in Italy,
with the wounds of emigration that sees thousands of young people go
Away from this land every year. Escapes for need and necessity
that impoverish the life and existence of our territories.
Finally, we appeal to the parliamentary delegation, the
trade unions, men of culture, economists, so that
each in his own role intensifies the commitment to the defense of the
port of Gioia Tauro and for a more organic defense and
credibility of the environment'.
"We - conclude the signatories - in front of these scenarios
Apocalyptic we cannot hold back in seeking solutions
better, while respecting the energy transition, which, moreover,
are not lacking: the Port System Authority has
summarily indicated to the government and the European institutions. To
example, giving the same rules to Mediterranean ports that play
the same lot, having the same vocation to transhipment.
Or the provision for European ports with a transhipment vocation,
but also for ferries of territorial continuity, of
protective mechanisms by way of derogation from the Directive providing for a
tax relief on sectors exposed to the risk of relocation'.
