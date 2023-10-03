Started the tender for the Maritime Station of the port of Salerno

The Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Central
has published the call for tenders for the award in concession for
the duration of eight years of the Maritime Station at the quay
of 350 meters to the Molo Manfredi of the port of Salerno. The term
Last for participation in the procedure is the next 20
November. The planned investments to be made by the concessionaire for
The equipment of the building amounts to 583 thousand euros. The amount of the
annual fee based on auction for the award for the period of
Management will consist of an annual fee of 121 thousand euros
for each year of duration of the concession.