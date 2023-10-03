AdSP of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, approved the new concessions of the shipyards San Lorenzo, Baglietto, The Italian Sea Group

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Eastern Ligurian Sea has unanimously approved
Requests for maritime state concessions in the hands of
San Lorenzo, Baglietto and The Italian Sea Group shipyards that
represent a world excellence in the nautical sector of
luxury, with a production of super and mega yachts with lengths from
50 up to 140 meters.
The harbour authority has specified that the approval of the
Concessions takes into account business plans concerning future
investments of over 75 million euros to be carried out by
2030. In addition, the total investments made in the territory
in a coastline of 30 kilometers from Marina di Carrara to La
Spezia (infrastructure, basins, docks, technologies and
energy efficiency) amounted to over 114 million euros.
The occupational repercussions - it has emphasized again the AdSP -
have seen a significant increase in the labour used,
not only numerically, with about 1,000 direct employees employed in
today from the three construction sites and about 2,900 generated in the related industries, but also
from the point of view of the high specialization achieved that has put
in the field new and increasingly sought after professionalism
specifications that led companies to engage with activities
dedicated training. Estimated direct employment growth
at the end of the new business plans envisaged is around
to 600 units in total.
The president of the AdSP, Mario Sommariva, has expressed "great
Satisfaction with today's result, which represents a step
important for the industrial development of the territory and for
the economy of our country in which shipbuilding excellence
represents an increasingly important slice. Give certainty and
perspective to such an important sector - he added -
it means creating new opportunities for our young people for
which it is essential to develop training initiatives in
all levels. Training is the real keystone of the
future'.