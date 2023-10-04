Tomorrow in Genoa, the National Coordination Filt Cgil of the Unique Companies of Italian Ports

Tomorrow in Genoa, at the Governato hall of the CGIL in via
Acre 6, the National Coordination will be held
Filt Cgil of the Unique Companies of Italian ports, an initiative that
aims to take stock of the organization of work in the
harbours. In particular, the topics related to the
temporary labour (art. 17 Law 84/94), a focus on pools of
manpower, current and future needs in view of
Reform of Law 84/94. The meeting will be attended by the
national secretary Filt Cgil, Amedeo d'Alessio.
At 9.30 am there will be a moment in memory of
Gianfranco Angusti, trade union leader of the Filt Cgil died on
last month, and the delivery of a plaque to the family.