New agreement in Egypt of Maersk to activate the production of green methanol for shipping

Today in Cairo four Egyptian public bodies have
signed a memorandum of understanding with C2X, a company
for the production of green methanol which has been established
this year by Denmark's A. P Møller Holding and its
shipping company A.P. Møller - Mærsk. Purpose
of the agreement, signed in the presence of the Egyptian Prime Minister
Moustafa Madbouly, is to accelerate methanol production
large-scale green in Egypt, production to be carried out in Sokhna
near the Suez Canal.
The agreement, which was signed by Waleid Gamal El-Dien,
President of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), Sabah Mashaly,
CEO of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), Ayman
Soliman, CEO of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt for Investment and
Development (TSFE), Mohamed El-Khayat, President of Egyptian New
and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), and Brian Davis, CEO of C2X,
represents a continuation of the project dedicated primarily
the decarbonisation of maritime transport agreed in March
2022 and activates closer collaboration between the parties with
the launch of technical and commercial feasibility studies
(
of 28
March 2022). Once the studies have been completed, the parties
will have to sign binding agreements on investment in the
project, which are expected to amount to up to three billion dollars
for the first phase only, which is expected to allow a
production of 300 thousand tons per year of green methanol. A
completion of the entire project the expected production is
One million tons.
"This - commented the CEO of C2X,
Brian Davis - is a major step forward for the transition
global green methanol. Egypt has many natural advantages
supporting a world-class methanol project
green, including access to low-cost renewable energy and
proximity to the Suez Canal and maritime customers'.
The Maersk Group has already ordered the construction of 25
container ships capable of being fed with green methanol,
ships that will start to be taken over from the first quarter
next year.