A study for the EU Parliament's TRAN Committee calls for Chinese investment in European shipping to be monitored
Potential risks must be assessed primarily at EU level
Bruxelles
October 4, 2023
Non-EU investments in European Union ports? The
issue has become particularly sensitive in Europe in the middle
of 2021 when the negotiations for the sale were announced
a minority stake in Container Terminal Tollerot (CTT),
Company operating a container terminal in the port of
Hamburg and which is part of the German group HHLA, to the Chinese COSCO
Shipping Ports
(
of 4
June 2021). The negotiations were successful and in the end
By the summer of the following year, the two parties had agreed that
the Chinese company would have received 35% of the capital of CTT and that
the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co., which
controls 61% of the capital of COSCO Shipping Ports, would
selected the Hamburg container terminal as the preferred hub
for two scheduled maritime services to the Far East, a
service with the Mediterranean and a feeder service with the Sea
Baltic, routes that the group operates with its own
COSCO Shipping Lines and OOCL navigation
(
of 21
September 2022).
However, the German federal government, in the meantime, had put
the preliminary agreement under its magnifying glass and in
Autumn had made the decision to ban the Chinese company
the purchase of a share of CTT equal to or greater than 25% of the share capital
social
(
of 26
October 2022). The subsequent negotiations between COSCO and HHLA had
led the Chinese company to accept the acquisition of
24.99% of the capital of CTT, which so far is still 100% of
properties of HHLA
(
of 9
January and 12
May 2023). After the green light from the Berlin government to the
change of hands of this quota, last June was
signed the final agreement to execute the transaction
(
of 11
May and 19
June 2023).
Meanwhile, the European Commission had also examined
the agreement between COSCO and HHLA on the basis of the control mechanism
EU foreign investment and, with a non-binding opinion,
According to several sources, he advised against approval by
part of the German government.
If, with regard to port investments, the acquisition of
a minority stake in CTT, involving an investment
expected to be around 80 million euros, would add only one
small sum to the 10.2 billion euros of Chinese investments in
EU maritime infrastructure accumulated over the period 2004-2021,
however, at EU level the risk of interest-bearing dependency
Chinese could materialize if COSCO actually does
of CTT its preferred hub for Northern Europe and countries
Baltic. This is highlighted by a study on Chinese investments in
European maritime infrastructure commissioned by the Commission for
Transport and Tourism of the European Parliament which has been
published these days and was made by
Francesca Ghiretti, Jacob Gunter, Gregor Sebastian del Mercator
Institute for Chinese Studies (MERICS), by Meryem Gökten, Olga
Pindyuk and Zuzana Zavarská of the Vienna Institute for
International Economic Studies (wiiw) and by Plamen Tonchev
of the Institute of International Economic Relations.
The study points out that "if this leads to new
significant COSCO operations in the region, this
would mean that COSCO, and its close relative CMG (the group
public China Merchants Group, ed), have extended throughout
the range of European shipping markets: Hamburg as a new hub
to build market shares in the North and Baltic region
as in the hinterland of Elba; Rotterdam and Antwerp to acquire
market shares in the Channel region and the hinterland of
Rhine; Valencia and I go to the western Mediterranean; and Piraeus for
the Eastern Mediterranean, the Black Sea and as a gateway to
Europe in general'.
Referring to the likely tighter consequence
Competition that would be triggered between European private companies and the
COSCO group, which is state-owned, the authors
of the study note that "if COSCO expanded in a
significant its operations in the Baltic and Northern Europe in the
next decade, this could mean costs of
lower shipments for regional importers and exporters.
However, this would probably be to the detriment of
European freight forwarders who, as private companies, struggle
to compete on prices because of their responsibility
fiduciary, which COSCO does not have as a Chinese SOE. That
increases the risks of addiction, not only for Germany, but for
the EU as a whole as COSCO and other Chinese companies
ensure a global presence in European shipping markets
which facilitates further acquisition of market share and risks
of dependence that could result from it'.
In the final conclusions, the authors of the study call for a
holistic assessment of the opportunities and risks involved
Chinese investment in European maritime infrastructure,
examining the problem for the EU as a whole rather than
focusing on individual Member States. The document notes that
in the case of Chinese investment in the port of Piraeus, with the
COSCO group, which owns 67% of the Authority's share capital
Port of the Greek port, these "have contributed in a way
significant to local development, employment, revenue
tax, etc. However, at EU level, the authors point out, the
benefits are less clear, since almost all activities
made in Piraeus - explain the authors referring to the flow of
container traffic passing through the Greek port - originate or are
bound for other EU ports being simply transhipped
through Piraeus when transported by COSCO ships. One
Similar trend, on a smaller scale - the study notes - could
emerge from the acquisition of COSCO in Hamburg: it could lead to
increased flows to Hamburg if COSCO used it as a hub for
transhipment for the Baltic-Northern European region. However, unless
investments do not unlock a real and new demand for
imports and exports that satisfy any new offer
contributed by COSCO, the final result could be
simply redirecting existing demand from others
European ports in Hamburg at the expense of the former. It's unlikely
that this happens on a large scale in the short term, but if
Should it occur it could be positive for the city but
would not create any net positive impact for the EU as a whole.
Therefore, there are limits to the value that additional
Investment in regional maritime infrastructure without a
corresponding increase in import demand and
exports. This, the authors point out, is
was observed in the Chinese investment in Kumport, which is
remained stagnant in terms of productivity and drew
little benefit from the investment, despite being burdened with risks'.
"The risks arising from Chinese investments - according to
The authors of the study - are evident beyond certain thresholds of
ownership shares, particularly in terms of influence
on port strategy and in terms of cyber risks if the
Chinese companies can access IT systems and local networks.
This - they specify - presents a risk at the local level, but
could also entail wider risks for Europe,
in particular as regards the armed forces of the Member States, and
NATO'.
"However - continues the study - some of the most
significant emerges not only from investments in
infrastructure, but also from the subsequent expansions of activities
by COSCO. These include risks of influence/coercion.
localized, for example if COSCO threatens to move its
transhipments to other Mediterranean ports if Greece
undertake initiatives that might displease Beijing. Have
also a potential impact at EU level, mainly
through the European Council, which must vote on some issues
unanimously'.
'Similarly, although it is a source of specific advantages
- highlight the authors - a significant growth of
COSCO's operations also generate dependency risks for
Member States and for the EU since the carrier, which is
State-owned, gains market share. The greater is
COSCO's market share in the European market,
conquest that is facilitated by the advantage of the protection of
which COSCO enjoys on the internal market and its unfair chain of
vertically integrated value, the greater the risk of
dependency for the shipping services that underlie
of the entire system of global value chains. This is not
means that Chinese investment in European ports or
participation in European maritime markets represents risks not
They can be mitigated and must therefore be expelled from the common market. Per
Conversely, many of the risks can be mitigated with better
Monitoring and regulation and through better
coordination between the EU and the Member States. However - they emphasize
the authors - the current regimes to manage these risks at EU level
and national are insufficient for current challenges and must be
reformed'.
The study examined 24 Chinese acquisitions and 13 projects
of Chinese investment in European maritime infrastructure in the
period from 2004 to 2021, with acquisitions that - according to the authors
- totalled a value of more than 9,1 billion euro to which
add around €1.1 million of planned investments. The
Document specifies that in the period 2020-2021 the activities of
Chinese investment in the European maritime sector has been
significantly reduced, probably as a result of the
Covid-19 as well as for the introduction of more stringent
Screening mechanisms for foreign investment in the region
European.
