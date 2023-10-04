testata inforMARE
Cerca
05 October 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
04:21 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
ECONOMY
A study for the EU Parliament's TRAN Committee calls for Chinese investment in European shipping to be monitored
Potential risks must be assessed primarily at EU level
Bruxelles
October 4, 2023
Non-EU investments in European Union ports? The issue has become particularly sensitive in Europe in the middle of 2021 when the negotiations for the sale were announced a minority stake in Container Terminal Tollerot (CTT), Company operating a container terminal in the port of Hamburg and which is part of the German group HHLA, to the Chinese COSCO Shipping Ports ( of 4 June 2021). The negotiations were successful and in the end By the summer of the following year, the two parties had agreed that the Chinese company would have received 35% of the capital of CTT and that the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co., which controls 61% of the capital of COSCO Shipping Ports, would selected the Hamburg container terminal as the preferred hub for two scheduled maritime services to the Far East, a service with the Mediterranean and a feeder service with the Sea Baltic, routes that the group operates with its own COSCO Shipping Lines and OOCL navigation ( of 21 September 2022).

However, the German federal government, in the meantime, had put the preliminary agreement under its magnifying glass and in Autumn had made the decision to ban the Chinese company the purchase of a share of CTT equal to or greater than 25% of the share capital social ( of 26 October 2022). The subsequent negotiations between COSCO and HHLA had led the Chinese company to accept the acquisition of 24.99% of the capital of CTT, which so far is still 100% of properties of HHLA ( of 9 January and 12 May 2023). After the green light from the Berlin government to the change of hands of this quota, last June was signed the final agreement to execute the transaction ( of 11 May and 19 June 2023).

Meanwhile, the European Commission had also examined the agreement between COSCO and HHLA on the basis of the control mechanism EU foreign investment and, with a non-binding opinion, According to several sources, he advised against approval by part of the German government.

If, with regard to port investments, the acquisition of a minority stake in CTT, involving an investment expected to be around 80 million euros, would add only one small sum to the 10.2 billion euros of Chinese investments in EU maritime infrastructure accumulated over the period 2004-2021, however, at EU level the risk of interest-bearing dependency Chinese could materialize if COSCO actually does of CTT its preferred hub for Northern Europe and countries Baltic. This is highlighted by a study on Chinese investments in European maritime infrastructure commissioned by the Commission for Transport and Tourism of the European Parliament which has been published these days and was made by Francesca Ghiretti, Jacob Gunter, Gregor Sebastian del Mercator Institute for Chinese Studies (MERICS), by Meryem Gökten, Olga Pindyuk and Zuzana Zavarská of the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw) and by Plamen Tonchev of the Institute of International Economic Relations.

The study points out that "if this leads to new significant COSCO operations in the region, this would mean that COSCO, and its close relative CMG (the group public China Merchants Group, ed), have extended throughout the range of European shipping markets: Hamburg as a new hub to build market shares in the North and Baltic region as in the hinterland of Elba; Rotterdam and Antwerp to acquire market shares in the Channel region and the hinterland of Rhine; Valencia and I go to the western Mediterranean; and Piraeus for the Eastern Mediterranean, the Black Sea and as a gateway to Europe in general'.

Referring to the likely tighter consequence Competition that would be triggered between European private companies and the COSCO group, which is state-owned, the authors of the study note that "if COSCO expanded in a significant its operations in the Baltic and Northern Europe in the next decade, this could mean costs of lower shipments for regional importers and exporters. However, this would probably be to the detriment of European freight forwarders who, as private companies, struggle to compete on prices because of their responsibility fiduciary, which COSCO does not have as a Chinese SOE. That increases the risks of addiction, not only for Germany, but for the EU as a whole as COSCO and other Chinese companies ensure a global presence in European shipping markets which facilitates further acquisition of market share and risks of dependence that could result from it'.

In the final conclusions, the authors of the study call for a holistic assessment of the opportunities and risks involved Chinese investment in European maritime infrastructure, examining the problem for the EU as a whole rather than focusing on individual Member States. The document notes that in the case of Chinese investment in the port of Piraeus, with the COSCO group, which owns 67% of the Authority's share capital Port of the Greek port, these "have contributed in a way significant to local development, employment, revenue tax, etc. However, at EU level, the authors point out, the benefits are less clear, since almost all activities made in Piraeus - explain the authors referring to the flow of container traffic passing through the Greek port - originate or are bound for other EU ports being simply transhipped through Piraeus when transported by COSCO ships. One Similar trend, on a smaller scale - the study notes - could emerge from the acquisition of COSCO in Hamburg: it could lead to increased flows to Hamburg if COSCO used it as a hub for transhipment for the Baltic-Northern European region. However, unless investments do not unlock a real and new demand for imports and exports that satisfy any new offer contributed by COSCO, the final result could be simply redirecting existing demand from others European ports in Hamburg at the expense of the former. It's unlikely that this happens on a large scale in the short term, but if Should it occur it could be positive for the city but would not create any net positive impact for the EU as a whole. Therefore, there are limits to the value that additional Investment in regional maritime infrastructure without a corresponding increase in import demand and exports. This, the authors point out, is was observed in the Chinese investment in Kumport, which is remained stagnant in terms of productivity and drew little benefit from the investment, despite being burdened with risks'.

"The risks arising from Chinese investments - according to The authors of the study - are evident beyond certain thresholds of ownership shares, particularly in terms of influence on port strategy and in terms of cyber risks if the Chinese companies can access IT systems and local networks. This - they specify - presents a risk at the local level, but could also entail wider risks for Europe, in particular as regards the armed forces of the Member States, and NATO'.

"However - continues the study - some of the most significant emerges not only from investments in infrastructure, but also from the subsequent expansions of activities by COSCO. These include risks of influence/coercion. localized, for example if COSCO threatens to move its transhipments to other Mediterranean ports if Greece undertake initiatives that might displease Beijing. Have also a potential impact at EU level, mainly through the European Council, which must vote on some issues unanimously'.

'Similarly, although it is a source of specific advantages - highlight the authors - a significant growth of COSCO's operations also generate dependency risks for Member States and for the EU since the carrier, which is State-owned, gains market share. The greater is COSCO's market share in the European market, conquest that is facilitated by the advantage of the protection of which COSCO enjoys on the internal market and its unfair chain of vertically integrated value, the greater the risk of dependency for the shipping services that underlie of the entire system of global value chains. This is not means that Chinese investment in European ports or participation in European maritime markets represents risks not They can be mitigated and must therefore be expelled from the common market. Per Conversely, many of the risks can be mitigated with better Monitoring and regulation and through better coordination between the EU and the Member States. However - they emphasize the authors - the current regimes to manage these risks at EU level and national are insufficient for current challenges and must be reformed'.

The study examined 24 Chinese acquisitions and 13 projects of Chinese investment in European maritime infrastructure in the period from 2004 to 2021, with acquisitions that - according to the authors - totalled a value of more than 9,1 billion euro to which add around €1.1 million of planned investments. The Document specifies that in the period 2020-2021 the activities of Chinese investment in the European maritime sector has been significantly reduced, probably as a result of the Covid-19 as well as for the introduction of more stringent Screening mechanisms for foreign investment in the region European.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
A study for the TRAN Commission of the EU Parliament urges to keep watch on Chinese investment in European shipping
ECONOMY
A study for the TRAN Commission of the EU Parliament urges to keep watch on Chinese investment in European shipping
Brussels
The potential risks should be assessed primarily at the level of the whole EU, the document said.
New agreement in Egypt of Maersk to activate green methanol production for shipping
INDUSTRY
New agreement in Egypt of Maersk to activate green methanol production for shipping
The Cairo
Planned investment of up to three billion dollars for the first phase of the project that will allow a production of 300mila tonnes
SHIPYARDS
AdSP of the East Ligurian Sea, approved the new concessions of the shipyards San Lorenzo, Baglietto, The Italian Sea Group
The Spezia
Expected employment growth of 600 units
PORTS
Manifest in protection of the Port of Gioia Tauro from the effects of the European Shipping Emissions Directive
Joy Tauro
Appeal "to avert the end of a strategic infrastructure for the future of the Region"
PORTS
If trade unionists are the holy protectors of the port, Gioia Tauro has the hours counted
Lamezia Terme
From regional secretariats, there is no question of what to do with the EU emissions directive not to penalise the scale of the emissions.
LOGISTICS
Medlog's new Parisian trimodal terminal will become operational at the beginning of next autumn
Paris
The rail-river logistics hub will occupy an area of 112mila square meters in Bruyères-sur-Oise
Medlog's new Parisian trimodal terminal will become operational at the beginning of next autumn
PORTS
The Court of Accounts promotes the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic for projects related to the PNRR, but the wand for deferred others
Rome
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
MSC has signed the binding agreement to acquire 50% percent of Italo
Geneva
The remaining half of the capital remains in the hands of Global Infrastructure Partners
Joint venture thyssenkrupp-Wilhelmsen for printing in 3D of spare parts for ships
INDUSTRY
Joint venture thyssenkrupp-Wilhelmsen for printing in 3D of spare parts for ships
Essen / Lysaker
The company will be based in Singapore
The Port Authority of Thessaloniki selected as the best bidder for the 67% acquisition of Volos Port Authority
PORTS
The Port Authority of Thessaloniki selected as the best bidder for the 67% acquisition of Volos Port Authority
Athens
An offer of the value of 51 million euros
SHIPPING
In the first half of 2023 the revenues of the Greek shipowner group Attica increased by 21.3%
Kallithea
The traffic of passengers and vehicles carried by the fleet is growing.
CRUISES
In the June-August quarter, the Carnival cruise group finally left the pandemic behind its backs.
Miami
PORTS
Last month the volumes of goods handled by the ports of Genoa and Savona-I went down -9.3% percent and -15.5% percent.
Genoa
In the first eight months of 2023, pushups were -5.8% percent and -3.2% percent, respectively.
PORTS
Two proposed alternatives so that European transhiment ports do not lose competitiveness with new emission standards
Brussels
36 contributions were made in the framework of the consultation launched by the European Commission.
PORTS
Amendment proposal of the maritime cluster-Italian port in the subject of cold ironing
Rome
It has been sent to the Senate by Assshipowners, Assiterminal, Assocostieri, Assologistic, Assomarinas, Assoports and Confitweapon
In the second quarter of this year, container traffic in Eurokai's terminals fell by -5.8% percent.
PORTS
In the second quarter of this year, container traffic in Eurokai's terminals fell by -5.8% percent.
Hamburg
In Germany Eurogate has handled 1.6 million teu (-9.6%) and in Italy Contship 411mila teu (-9.6%). In the other foreign terminals the traffic was 773mila teu (+ 0.8%)
PORTS
New historical record of monthly traffic of shipping containers handled by Chinese ports
New historical record of monthly traffic of shipping containers handled by Chinese ports
Beijing
In August, the new record of international goods passed through sea port airports was also marked.
CMA CGM has ordered eight dual-fuel container carriers from 9,200 methanol-fueled teu to SWS
SHIPYARDS
CMA CGM has ordered eight dual-fuel container carriers from 9,200 methanol-fueled teu to SWS
Shanghai
They will be 299.9 meters long and wide 45.6
ASSOCIATIONS
Black fuming for the designation of the new president of the Confitweapon
Rome
Failure to converse again on a name
PORTS
Assoports and AdSP subscribe to the declaration of intent "No Women, no panel"
Rome
The aim is to foster gender balance in panels and public events
MEETINGS
Tomorrow in Genoa, the National Coordination Filt Cgil of the Unique Companies of Italian Ports
Genoa
The goal is to take stock of the organisation of work in ports
PORTS
Start of the race for the Maritime Station of the Port of Salerno
Naples
Concession contract of the duration of eight years
PORTS
Cruise ship of the North Molo North of the port of Barcelona
Barcelona
At the end of 2026 the dock at Molo Sud will also be transferred to the Adossat Molo.
LOGISTICS
Spain's Noatum buys the Sesé Auto Logistics
Barcelona
Transaction of the value of 81 million euros
LOGISTICS
Sacchi inaugurated its own new Desio Logistics Centre
Desio
It was made with an investment of more than 67 million euros
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
With autonomous trucks efficiency in intermodal terminals can grow by 40%
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
With autonomous trucks efficiency in intermodal terminals can grow by 40%
Ulm
Tests carried out in Germany as part of the ANITA project
PORTS
Cisl and Uil have expressed confidence in the resumption of container traffic to the Spezia
The Spezia
Wagon and Furbeds : We appreciate and share the actions put in place these months by the new management of LSCT
COMPANIES
At the end of the year, Alessandro Becce will leave the post of CEO of FHP Holding Portuale
Carrara
Will be replaced by Paolo Cornetto
ACCIDENTS
Fire on the ferry Cossyra in navigation from Lampedusa to Porto Empedocle
Rome
Passengers have been transshipped and the ship is towed to the port of Augusta
PORTS
Romania wants to buy the Moldovan river port of Giurgiulesti
Ports
A new road and rail bridge on the Danube will also be planned.
MEETINGS
On October 11 in Genoa a workshop by the Young Group of Assagents on the Trend of Noli
Genoa
It will be held at Palazzo San Giorgio
SHIPPING
On Sunday in Japan, the ferry company MOL Sunflower will become operational
Tokyo
Fleet of ten ro-pax ships and five ro-ro ships employed on six maritime routes
LEGISLATION
Rexi, inserted amendments on concessions, self-transport, Third Valico and dam of Genoa
Rome
A uniform criterion for updating the Istat criterion is introduced on maritime concessions, the Deputy Minister explained.
COMPANIES
Cornetto will leave Managing Director assignments in the Going Gateway and Reefer Terminal
Go Ligure
The companies are looking for a new CEO
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Interport of Gorizia, inaugurated a workshop for the repair of railway wagons
Gorizia
It was carried out by Adriafer Rail Services
PORTS
OK to extend the concession to Fuorimuro until December 31
Genoa
The company operates the rail manoeuvring services in the port of Genoa
PORTS
At the container terminal of PSA Genova Pra ' a second container ship has arrived from 24,000 teu
Genoa
The MSC Mette is over 400 meters long and 61 wide
PORTS
Ban on electrification of ro-pax benches of the port of Ancona
Ancona
The plant will have to be made by June 2026
JOBS
Convention between Assshipowners, Confitweapon and Ministry of Defence
Rome
It is aimed at support for the professional relocation of the voluntary freezes
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Captrain Italia enhances the services via Ventimiglia and Domodossola to make up for the blocks on the Frejus and Gotthard axis
Assagus
Italy is in danger of being cut off from the rest of Europe, the company said.
PORTS
In the second quarter of this year, French ports handled 1.21 million containers (-12.7%)
The Défense
The overall traffic in goods decreased by -2.0%
PORTS
The works for new road links in the Porto Canale of Cagliari are tender.
Cagliari
A connection road will be carried out between the new ro-ro terminal and SS 195
FREIGHT TERMINALS
At the Interport of Gorizia, the digitalization of the logistic operation of the cold pole is enhanced
Gorizia / Turin
Acquired the provision of the WMS of Generix Group
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Tomorrow in Genoa, the National Coordination Filt Cgil of the Unique Companies of Italian Ports
Genoa
The goal is to take stock of the organisation of work in ports
MEETINGS
On October 11 in Genoa a workshop by the Young Group of Assagents on the Trend of Noli
Genoa
It will be held at Palazzo San Giorgio
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Panic at KPA over job losses amid ports privatisation plan
(People Daily)
España demanda una revisión instantánea de los puertos vecinos de transbordo
(El Mercantil)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
ASSOCIATIONS
Approved the new Statutes of the Federation of the Sea
Rome
Mattioli : We give more concreteness to a modern idea of the blue economy
PORTS
The new passenger station in the port of Barletta is inaugurated.
Bari
At Brindisi, a partial reunion at the port of the maritime demanial area "ex Pol"
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri is guaranteed a long-term financing of 800 million euros.
Trieste
"sustainability linked" credit line guaranteed by SACE
INDUSTRY
Starlite Ferries renews the deal with Accelleron
Baden
Concerns the provision of care services for turbochargers installed on ships
LOGISTICS
Fercam has inaugurated its new warehouse in Alexandria.
Bolzano
It has an area of 1,950 square meters plus 290 of offices
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Concluded the adjustment of Gallarate station to freight trains from 750 metres
Rome
Investment by Italian Railway Network of three million euros
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
It concluded the clearance operations of the freight train wagons derailed in the base tunnel of the Gotthard
Bern
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile