Today the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) and the Authorities
of Harbour System have taken another step for the abatement
of gender inequalities with the signing of a
declaration of intent called "No Women, no panel".
The campaign "No Woman No Panel - Without women we don't talk about it",
which was conceived in 2018 by the current European Commissioner
for innovation, research, culture, education and
youth, Mariya Gabriel, aims to promote
gender balance in panels and public events, ensuring
adequate representation of women in conferences, appointments
institutional and talk.
As far as ports are concerned, it is intended to promote the balance between
men and women in communication events, in cases where the
participation is not attributable exclusively to the role
institutional and raising awareness towards equal balance and
plural in all contexts in which the same can extend the
its value scope trying to better grasp the spirit of
what is promoted in the EU.
"As we have said on several occasions - recalled the
president of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri, on the sidelines of the
Subscription - the port performs an essential service
for the country. It therefore becomes equally essential for this
sector, in profound transformation, being a protagonist also in the
fight against inequalities. The fundamental objective is the
modernization of the country, passing through reforms that
They will mark everyone's future. The major issues addressed, the remarkable
Resources allocated go in three main directions: infrastructure,
Info-structures (digitalization) and sustainability not only
environmental, but also economic and social. With this in mind, in addition to the
Pact for Gender Equality that marks an important step
in our sector towards the elimination of inequalities,
We believe that this declaration can be a small piece
on which to work to reach the day when you will no longer have to
sign documents of this type because we will find a
consolidated parity'.