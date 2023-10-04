Black smoke for the designation of the new president of Confitarma

Black smoke for the appointment of the new president of the
Confitarma. After work was suspended on 21 September
unanimously of those present, agree on the appropriateness
to start a pause for reflection in order to be able to create the
wider convergence on the name of the candidate from
present to the elective assembly, today the work was concluded
of the General Council of the Italian Confederation of Shipowners
convened with on the agenda, among other items, the
Voting of the nominee for President to be brought
to the meeting which was not held because it was
considered there were no conditions to proceed not being
This convergence has still been achieved.
"I consider this profound moment of debate - he has
commented the president Mario Mattioli - the sign of vitality
of our association and attachment to history and
centrality of Confitarma for Italian seafaring».