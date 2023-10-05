Ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado, incentives for early retirement of 39 CULMV and CULP workers approved

The Management Committee of the Authority of Harbour System
of the Western Ligurian Sea approved yesterday the implementation of the
Incentives for the retirement of workers of the two companies
authorized to provide temporary work in the ports of Genoa
and Savona through the measures of the isopension and the contract of
expansion pursuant to paragraph 15bis of art. 17 of Law 84/94,
for the November 30, 2023 release window. Are
a total of 31 working members, 19 for the CULMV of Genoa and
12 for the CULP of Savona, entitled to early retirement
through the measurement of the isopension. While, as regards
the extent of the expansion contract, considering the adhesions to the
Final proposals for early retirement, exit is expected
of eight workers in total, including six CULMV members and two CULP. With
These resolutions, relating to the period 2023-2030, concludes the
second phase of the support plan, which was launched in the
during 2022 and which involved a total of 75 workers.
In addition, the Management Committee was in favour of
the recognition of the contribution relating to the costs incurred in the
period April-June 2023 by the Company CULP "Pippo
Rebagliati" for the redeployment of staff in other tasks
partially suitable for port work, in application of the measures
pursuant to art. 17, paragraph 15-bis, Law 84/94.
Among other resolutions, the Committee approved the release to
in favor of Centro Smistamento Merci of state license, with
simultaneous extension of the authorization pursuant to Article 16, relating to the
compendium called "Magazzino ex Enel Distribuzione"
of size equal to about 3,600 square meters. Authorization
allows the concessionaire, interfered by the tunnel construction site
sub-port of Genoa, to continue to carry out its activities
in port. In September, in the face of a meeting between AdSP,
C.S.M and Aspi, in the presence of trade unions and
employees of the Sorting Center for Goods, the company had confirmed
the maintenance of employment in the port area for all 23
workers ensuring continuity of employment.
As far as the port area of Savona is concerned, the Committee
is pronounced positively on the temporary and partial
suspension of the concession held by Costa Cruises on an area of
about 3,000 square meters, so as to allow the realization
of the cabin, the installation of cable ducts and systems
necessary for the completion of cold ironing, for an investment in
load of the Authority of Harbour System pairs to about 10
million euros. The works, once completed, will allow to
power the cruise ships docked at the two docks of the
Palacrociere with electricity, allowing the shutdown of the
engines and reducing emissions into the atmosphere.
Finally, the Committee voted in favour of the
project to improve the berths, adaptation and upgrading
of loading docks presented by the company Depositi
Coastal Savona. The project also includes interventions of
Environmentalization with installation of solar panels for service
of the terminal and energy efficiency measures.