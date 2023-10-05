Joint venture of CEVA Logistics and Fnac Darty dedicated to e-commerce logistics and the SaaS market

CEVA Logistics, the group's logistics company
shipowner CMA CGM, has signed an agreement with Fnac Darty,
Company active in the retail of products for
entertainment and leisure, consumer electronics and
household appliances, for the creation of a 50:50 joint venture
dedicated to e-commerce logistics and the SaaS market. The new
company, which will be called Weavenn, will become
operational next year after approval by the authorities
Competent.
Specifying that the partnership aims to strengthen the position
of the two groups in a European market that is valued around
to 80 billion euros, with an estimated growth of over 10%
per year, CEVA and Fnac Darty pointed out that in the coming
Five years the joint venture could generate revenue
more than 200 million euros, with an operating margin of two
numerics.
"With over a billion order lines in 2022 - has
observed the CEO of CEVA Logistics, Mathieu
Friedberg - e-commerce has become a central part of the
our business and logistical expertise. Collaborating with a
industry leaders such as Fnac Darty, recognized for quality
of its service to consumers, we can create a solution that
benefits of the best technologies and is able to support the
market growth, meeting the needs of sellers of
e-commerce in terms of efficiency, accessibility,
transparency and visibility'.