Spanish ports are calling for a moratorium on the application of the EU directive that taxes shipping emissions

Ports and institutions of the Autonomous Communities
Spain's maritime vessels are taking action so that entry
In force next January of the European directive
Regulation (EEC) No 2023/959 extending the system for
greenhouse gas emission allowance trading in the EU, not
penalise Spanish ports, especially the busiest ones
in transhipment traffic, inducing shipowners to direct
their ships to ports outside Europe in order not to incur
payments under the new emissions tax system
Naval.
For the autonomous region of Andalusia, with its port of
Algeciras which handles about 28% of the entire traffic of
container that passes through Spanish ports, is essential
mitigating the impact of the forthcoming entry into force of the Directive
as a result of which the ports of the Mediterranean and, therefore, those
Andalusians "will lose competitiveness compared to ports
third countries'. This was underlined yesterday by the councillor of the
Chair, Antonio Sanz Cabello, speaking at a conference
on the Andalusian economy and ports, in which he highlighted the need
to "form a common front to demand a moratorium on
this measure harms the interests of Andalusian ports.'
Union of forces immediately concretized by the Andalusian ports of
Algeciras, Cadiz, Almería, Huelva, Malaga, Motril and Seville
who also yesterday in Seville met Sanz to solicit a
moratorium by the EU and to emphasize that if the problem
of shipping emissions "is not addressed at the level of
Global, Andalusian ports fear losing market share in the
Strait of Gibraltar to the benefit of other northern port areas
Africa'.
For the Valencian Community, the President of the Authority
Port of Castellón, Rubén Ibáñez, has
Promoted a manifesto for the reform of the regulation of the
European ETS Emissions Trading System for
European transport, which imposes on all ships that from the next first
January will stop in the EU to pay for emission rights.
Today - explained Ibáñez - a ship that departs from
Shanghai and goes to Tanger Med, North Africa, has a cost of
zero emissions, but that same ship would pay 50% of the
emissions if it docked in Valencia or Castellón. Europe -
added - wanted to provide additional regulation and
This is good, but we cannot ignore the global nature
of the world and reduce competitiveness at a time when
Europe is going through a delicate situation. I want to send
my solidarity - said Ibáñez - to all
the ports that have denounced this rule and to which it associates
the Port Authority of Castellón'. Specifying
whereas this European standard mainly harms ports with
a high share of transhipment traffic, since this traffic
can be transferred and operated in any terminal, Ibáñez
denounced that 'Europe has put a noose on the
neck and if you do not change the regulations will reduce
the competitiveness of European countries and, in the short term,
it will cause a flight of ships' ports." Ibáñez
However, he pointed out that "sustainability is not
An option, but an obligation, and not being sustainable has a cost
very high."