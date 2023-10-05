Port of Trieste, the tender for the connection between Pier VII and Trieste Campo Marzio station is underway

Today in the "Official Journal" of the European Union
The call for tenders for the design has been published
executive and implementation of the "Direct link between the
bundle A / P of Trieste Campo Marzio and Pier VII of the Port of Trieste
Trieste (so-called Varco 5)". The intervention of Rete
Ferroviaria Italiana, co-financed by PNRR, is part of the projects
aimed at strengthening the Trieste Campo Marzio airport. The new
"Gate 5" that will connect the infrastructure
railway to that of the Port System Authority of the
Eastern Adriatic Sea, provides for the construction of a tunnel
artificial single track between the station and Pier VII of the
port of Trieste. Among the activities planned within
The contract also includes the demolition of a disused bridge which
hinders the entrance to the new connecting tunnel.
The basic tender amount of the main contract shall be
around €7.05 million, also financed with PNRR funds.
The activation of the work is expected by the end of 2026.
At the end of the overall reorganization interventions
(investment 112 million euros), which will also include
activation of the 750-meter freight module, Trieste Campo Marzio
will continue to be, with current growth estimates, the
First Italian freight yard for number of trains.