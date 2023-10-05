On October 16 at the port of Gioia Tauro the protest demonstration against the negative effects of the EU directive

Next October 16 from 13 to 14 in front
the customs entrance of the port of Gioia Tauro will be held a
flash mob entitled "The port does not stop" for
draw national and European attention to risk
Closure of the Calabrian port due to the European directive
2023/959 which includes emissions from maritime transport in the
EU ETS scheme for EU emissions trading and imposing
shipowners to offset polluting emissions annually
Produced.
Anticipating that the event will see the participation
the President of the Calabria Region, Roberto Occhiuto, and the
port workers, regional institutions, mayors
Calabrians, trade unions, port companies and
trade associations, the Authority of Harbour System ofSouthern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas recalled that the port of call
Calabrese offers work to about 4 thousand employees between direct and induced,
produces almost 50% of Calabria's private GDP and represents the most
large logistics platform of Italy and southern Europe
being one of the largest port hubs in the Mediterranean.