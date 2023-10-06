Port-Vendres, the second port of call French for fruit and vegetables, will be managed by Compagnie Fruitière

La Compagnie Fruitière de Marseille, a company between
the leaders in the production, transport and distribution of fruit and
vegetables from Africa and the Caribbean region and
Pacifico, won the tender for the management of the port
French of Port-Vendres, in the Pyrénées-Orientales department,
which is located on the part of the Mediterranean coast close to the
border with Spain. Yesterday, in fact, the Council of the Department
of the Pyrénées-Orientales, which exercises mergers of authority
port of Port-Vendres, has approved the award of the
15-year concession contract for management
of the port of call to the consortium Compagnie Port-Vendraise, the only one
subject to having submitted a tender, which is participated in the
75% from Transit Fruit, a company of the Compagnie group
Fruitière which carries out transport services with the ships of the
Africa Express Line (AEL), also part of the group
Marseillaise, 20% from the Chamber of Commerce of the Pyrénées-Orientales
and 5% by the Société d'aide au financement du
développement industriel (SAFIDI) of the EDF French group
(Electricité de France).
The companies currently present in the port French
operate under concession contracts that will all expire
by December 31st. The new contract provides that the
consortium is entrusted with the management of activities
commercial, recreational and fishing of the port.
Compagnie Fruitière is currently the only customer
of the commercial area of the port, which is the second hub
port French for fruit and vegetable traffic and is active
also in the boating, cruise and
peach. The Compagnie Fruitière project for the development of
port, which includes an investment by the Council
departmental for the construction of a third quay from
use for the company's trades, has been strongly
contested by the local community and organizations
environmentalists both for the impact it would have on the environment and on the
tourism, due to the destruction of a beach and buildings
historians, both for what has been called a massacre
useless since the current two commercial docks accommodate a
only ship per week. Furthermore, it has been disputed that the
economic return for the local community would be minimal given
that the Departmental Council, in addition to 27 million spent on the
construction of the quay, would invest another 14 in the project, to
revenue for the Department paid by the concessionaire
which in the first years would amount to 140 thousand euros per year, double figure
respect - as recalled by the Departmental Council - to the 70 thousand
current euro.
During the debate in the Council,
recalled that the port generates 620 direct jobs and
indirect and constitutes one of the major pillars of the economy of the
Municipality of Port-Vendres. It was also pointed out that the
investment plan is well defined and provides for expenses for
total 23.85 million euro, of which 9.68 million with funds
own of the dealer.
In addition to Port-Vendres, the group's traffic in Europe
Compagnie Fruitière pass mainly through the
Belgian port of Antwerp, the Italian port of Vado Ligure and the port
English from Portsmouth.