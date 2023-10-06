On October 11th at 4.15 pm in Genoa, at the Hall
of the Captain of Palazzo San Giorgio, the conference will be held
"In the heads of seafarers: a psychological analysis of
needs" organized by the seafarers' union
USCLAC-UNCDIM-SMACD together with the research group "Psychology
of the sea" as part of the Genoa Shipping Week.
During the event will be presented a preview of the
results of a survey, which is part of the project "But how
make seafarers", aimed at assessing the presence of factors of
psycho-social risk and protective factors from discomfort
psycho-social in the maritime context for workers. They will then come
involved other experts in a panel that will analyze
the replies obtained to the questionnaire and will propose initiatives
specifications aimed at improving the working conditions of
Maritime.
USCLAC-UNCDIM-SMACD has partnered with
"Psychology of the Sea", a research group recently
Foundation, born in 2022 starting from the continuation of a project
initiated by the University of Turin and subsequently
developed up to Sapienza, University of
Rome. The objective of this working group, whose referents are
psychologists Francesco Buscema (University of Turin) and
Clarissa Cricenti (La Sapienza University of Rome), is
the development of psychological research concerning workers
seafarers and their well-being.
Program
Moderator: Riccardo Masnata, Journalist
Introduction: Claudio Tomei, President, USCLAC
Presentation of the survey:Francesco Buscema, University of Turin –
Psychology of the SeaClarissa Cricenti, La Sapienza University of Rome –
Psychology of the Sea
Round table:Speech by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers*Isabella Susy De Martini, Logon DoctorMariachiara Sormani, Secretary of the Education Technical Group and
Human Capital, ConfitarmaGiovanni Consoli, Maritime Policy Manager, AssarmatoriSpeech by International Chamber of Shipping*Intervention by Istituto Nazionale della Previdenza Sociale** pending confirmation