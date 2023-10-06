Evergreen's turnover is still falling, which is still higher than pre-pandemic levels

The decisive trend of reduction in the turnover of the company
containerized shipping Evergreen Marine Corporation, which is
started a year ago, continued last month when the
revenues amounted to 24.48 billion Taiwanese dollars (758
million US dollars), with a decrease of -51,2% regarding September
2022. The figure totaled in September 2023 is still
+26.5% higher than the turnover of September 2020 when
the COVID-19 pandemic was having a major impact on economies
worldwide, a period in which the turnover of the
Containerized shipping companies was growing considerably in
followed by the strong and rapid increase in freight value. In addition, the
last month's revenues are +45.7% higher than those
of September 2019 when the global health crisis was not yet
Started.
Revenues recorded in the first nine months of 2023 and in
only the third quarter of the year, although much lower than the
corresponding periods of 2022, however, are more
higher than pre-pandemic ones. In particular, in the third
quarter of 2023 turnover was 72.82 billion
Taiwanese dollars, with a decrease of -57,3% on the same period
of 2022 and an increase of +46.3% on the third trimester of 2019. In the
first nine months of this year the total was 207.02
billions, with a decrease of -59.9% on the period
January-September of 2022 and a rise of +45.2% on the corresponding
period of 2019.