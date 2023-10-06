CMA CGM will join the Renault-Volvo joint venture that will produce electric vans

The shipowning group CMA CGM and the Renault car manufacturers
and Volvo to set up a van development company
electric, an initiative that will be open to other possible
partner. The three groups specified that the new company, which
will be based in France, will become operational at the beginning
next year and will be fully independent, will begin
vehicle production in 2026.
Renault and Volvo have signed binding agreements for the
creation of the new company that will initially be
a joint venture jointly owned by the two groups that
will each invest €300 million over the next three
years. CMA CGM has signed a non-binding letter of intent
with the two car manufacturers to join the new company
investing €120 million through its PULSE fund
which is dedicated to accelerating the decarbonisation of
transport and logistics sectors.
The shipping company will French contribute to the
partnership its experience to ensure that the means
designed are suitable for all the needs of the
transport and supply chain.