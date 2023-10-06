CMA CGM communicates its estimates of the EU ETS surcharge values

After Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and after Maersk
Lines, which are respectively the first and second maritime carrier
worldwide for fleet container load capacity,
the world's third largest carrier, French CMA CGM, also announced
an estimate of the value of the nicknames that the company will apply
following the inclusion of transport from the first of January
maritime in the Emissions Trading Scheme
of the European Union (EU ETS), which provides for the application of the system
100% of emissions from ships travelling between two
EU ports and 50% of emissions on routes between
EU ports and non-EU ports.
From the first of January the shipping companies will be required to
report their emissions and purchase an equivalent
amount of allowances on the EU ETS market and this will happen
Gradually: next year 40% of reported emissions
will have to be converted into quotas, in 2025 it will have to
be 70% of reported emissions and from 2026 100% of
emissions will have to be converted into allowances.
If eleven months ago the MSC group had published a very high estimate
preliminary surcharges that he would apply to customers as a result
of the implementation of the new rules, based on more
assuming that 100% of the
emissions, Maersk has more recently formulated an estimate of the
value of surcharges communicating in the middle of last month the
their foreseeable size based on taxation in 2024 of
40% of reported emissions (inforMARE
of 22
September 2023).
CMA CGM has anticipated that it will communicate the actual value
of the nicknames in the middle of next month and that currently
plans to update it quarterly based on
evolving EU ETS rules and market value
of carbon allowances. By way of example only, the
Compagnia French has announced what will be the value of
surcharges for some primary routes covered by
own ships, value based - as well as previously
considered by MSC and Maersk - on a price of one ton of CO2
equal to 90 euros.
By way of example, CMA CGM has announced that the surcharge
For the shipment of a 20' container (TEU) for dry loads
from Asia to Northern Europe should stand at 25 euros, while for
The shipment of a container teu reefer on the same route should
be equal to 40 euros, while the additional cost for shipping
from Asia to the Mediterranean of a dry box will be 20 euros and
a reefer of 30 euros.
If making a comparison with the estimates made by MSC a year ago is
impossible given the many variables involved, easier
- even if by way of orientation - it is a comparison
with the values of the surcharges communicated twenty days ago by Maersk,
comparison from which the only thing that seems certain can be
infer is that the main players in the transport market
containerized seafarers are still on the high seas and do not have the
Basic references needed to calculate values close to those
which can be quantified once the rules enter
in force and, above all, when the value of the
allowances on the EU ETS market.
In the meantime, referring to the same routes examined
by the two companies in their respective prospectuses of foreseeable
surcharge, it can only be noted that if CMA CGM has
announced a value of surcharges for shipments from Europe
to the west coast of South America equal to 43 euros / teu for dry
and at 60 euros / teu for reefers, Maersk has estimated higher values
+93% and +4% respectively. CMA CGM has communicated possible
surcharge equal to 25 and 35 euros / teu for container shipments from
Northern Europe to the Mediterranean, values that represent
respectively a decrease of -39% and an increase of +13% compared to
those announced by Maersk. Similarly for shipments
intra-Mediterranean CMA CGM has indicated nicknames equal to 25 euro/teu
for dry boxes and 40 euros / teu for reefers, values that present
percentage changes of -44% and +18% respectively compared to
values communicated by Maersk. Sea shipments
Intra-North-European, the French company has proposed surcharge
equal to 37 euro/teu for dry and 48 euro/teu for reefer, values
+68% and +191% higher respectively than those
estimated by the Danish Maersk.