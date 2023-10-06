In 2026 Fedespedi will host the FIATA World Congress in Milan

In two years Fedespedi, the National Federation of Companies
of International Shipping, will host the FIATA World
Congress in the year in which the centenary of FIATA occurs, the
International Federation of Associations of Houses of
expedition. The event, which gathers almost a thousand participants every year
from the five continents, will be held from 6 to 9 October 2026 in
Milan in the frame of the largest congress center
of Europe, the MiCO. This is the third time that Fedespedi has hosted
this important event after the Florence edition of 1992 and
even before Trieste in 1971.
The announcement of the proclamation of Italy as host country
the World Congress 2026 took place today in Brussels
on the last day of the FIATA World Congress 2023
hosted by the Belgian federation Forward Belgium and which saw
also the renewal of positions in FIATA. Italy confirmed
Mauro Da Ros (director of Fedespedi) vice president in extended
board, and Antonella Straulino (head of relations
international of the Federation) member of the board and chair of the
Europe Region.
FIATA is home to 109 national associations, over 5,500
individual members from 150 countries around the world representing over
40,000 shipping and logistics companies. Fedespedi expressed two
presidents in its history in FIATA, Aldo Da Ros and Francesco
Parisi, currently honorary member of the FIATA board.