Comparison of the International Dockworkers Council on the problems of port work in Europe

These days representatives for the European region
of the International Dockworkers Council (IDC), the federation
international trade unions to which associations of
port workers, they have confronted on-line on the main
problems of port work in Europe, starting from the initiatives
to be taken in order to make a leap into equality
of gender ensuring a greater presence of women in the sector.
Among the thorniest issues mentioned by delegates
Then there is the possible extension of the validity of the
European Consortia Block Exemption Regulation
shipowners and the impact on port workers of entry into
Strength of the EU ETS for the taxation of emissions of
ships that could induce some shipping companies to
relocating the ports of call of its ships outside European ports
to avoid incurring the payment of these new taxes.
In addition, the general decline in
traffic in most European ports and the attempt of some
shipowners to carry out self-handling activities in ports
entrust to the crews of their ships the operations that are
instead of the competence of port workers.
Concern was also expressed about the situation
of the port workers of Ukraine, with the war in progress, with the
ports bombed and with many of them having to abandon
the activity to go to the front to defend one's country
from the attacks of Russian troops.