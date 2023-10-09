The corporate debureaucratization of Italians that feeds the bureaucracy
For the ports there is a wind of change that we do not know if it will make a difference, let everything remain as before or make things worse
Genova
October 9, 2023
What prevents the maritime-port and logistics industry
Italian to provide the nation with its full potential of
boost to economic growth? What is the ball at the foot
That the sector drags on in spite of itself? Surveys and surveys carried out
In recent decades they have unanimously identified bureaucracy
the dead weight that slows down this sector but also almost all
of the other segments of the national economy. An evil, that
represented by the rigidity and slowness of the apparatus that
administers, regulates and controls the production system and that of
services, which seems impossible to eradicate.
No central or local government dreams of denying the role
harmful that it has on the lives of businesses and citizens, to whom
Every political movement promises initiatives to relieve them of this.
burden. Commitment that always translates into new rules that
add to the previous ones, but do not cancel them, and in new
bodies responsible for combating bureaucracy by rationalising
procedures, which are added to the previous ones. No policy is made
Burden of demanding that the rules already in force, those in
to reduce bureaucracy, are respected and that the structures already
Operationalists who could do so. None
Politics engages in an anonymous and obscure task, which moreover
arouses the complaints of those who perceive it as a threat
to their interests.
So always new bodies created by politics, such as that
envisaged by Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi who announced a
Reform for the port sector that would see the creation of a
body along the lines of the Spanish public body Puertos del
Estado which is responsible for implementing the port policy of the
Madrid government. A reform, that of Rixi, of which little is known or
nothing. Why then talk about it, not knowing its contents,
without waiting for them to be disclosed? Because, from that little
As we know, it seems to be a reform intended to give the port sector a
New counter that will join the many to turn to.
In addition to Puertos del Estado, Rixi said that another
reference is the National Agency for Flight Assistance
(ENAV), and this makes it even more feared that the deputy minister
of Transport does not know what the task and functions are
of ENAV, or that wants to open another branch at
which, for example, to contact for questions relevant to control
of maritime traffic which are the responsibility of the Corps of
Port Authorities - Coast Guard.
Assign new tasks to a new organism by wading well
from subtracting them from one that is already there, all with the
purpose of not cracking that corporate spirit of which it is
permeated Italian society and that nothing suggests that
The reform may scratch.
What's better than yet another organism that looks like
bring a puff of novelty. A wind of change, not
Gattopardesco intended to ensure that everything remains as before, but
on the contrary, it is capable of aggravating bureaucracy by overlapping
competences, as has already happened with the government in
office which established a Minister for Civil Protection and
Policies of the sea that has been celebrated by the industry
Maritime, happy as it is, as long as we talk about the sea. A
New dicastery whose competences overlap with those of the
Ministries of Infrastructure and Transport and Environment and
Energy Security and others.
It is that debureaucratization, of which the Italians so
so much they feel the need, to be implemented according to that
Corporate spirit that pervades Italians so much and that
feeds the bureaucracy that so much the people complain about
Italian. A cat biting its own tail. That's how you
create problems perceived as eternal and retained
inherent in the communities that are afflicted by it.
It is a vicious circle that makes everyone happy: the unions
because it has been promised that work is defended,
It does not matter if this safeguard prevents growth
employment and in the long run threatens the little work there is, and
companies because what they perceive is that
News do not affect what little companies can do
do, perhaps not putting them in competition with others than in Italy and
Abroad they enjoy greater protection and lower costs.
But what is happy is above all the policy that
proposes and maybe imposes these innovations that bring its
name, which finally feels like its own creature and which
allow you to find a place for his entourage and his
supporters, broadening their electoral base and their
Circle of power. And above all, it avoids them from working to make
function those organs, those mechanisms that already have
skills, tasks and functions to manage what the new
creature is called to manage, and to do so they should
Remove privileges and claim productivity and engagement, all
things that in a moment make you lose consensus, starting from that
who reluctantly granted him the same party colleagues, and
of government.
It is a process that has a paradoxical effect. It is
A perverse spiral. This vicious circle is very
It is likely to be repeated, but it is not obvious. These lines are
An appeal for this not to happen. So that
Let no one tell us that he who is the cause of his pain weeps if
same.
