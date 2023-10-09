Incentives of up to 22 million to promote the reduction of emissions from transport services

In the "Official Gazette" on Friday is
Decree no. 134 of last 30 August of the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, which regulates
criteria and procedures for the granting of taxes aimed at "
encourage transport services that can reduce
significantly negative externalities and emissions
pollutants, in particular CO2 , also in order to transfer a
Share of road freight transport to other modes of
more sustainable transport". Article 4 provides that
the beneficiaries are "companies with registered office in
Italy or in one of the Member States of the European Union or
European Economic Area and, on conditions of reciprocity,
undertakings using rail services and operators of the
combined transport established in Switzerland, consisting in the form of
corporations, including corporations
cooperatives".
The measure authorizes the expenditure of 22 million euros for
each of the years from 2023 to 2026 and provides that the enterprise
applicant is recognized a contribution "on the basis of
trains*km operated within twelve months from the date of entry into force
of this Regulation, up to a maximum of Euro 2.50 for each
train*km of intermodal or transhipped transport", basic measure
- specifies the decree - which can be adapted by
annual reviews.